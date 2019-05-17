Andhra Pradesh Ed.CET 2019 entrance exam result has been declared today, May 17th, 2019. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, was expected to announce the result on May 15th according to the official schedule but the result was released today. All the candidates can check their result at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET

Candidates can check the AP Ed.CET 2019 result at this direct link.

The university had conducted the exam on May 6th 2019 and the answer keys for the same was released in the second week of May. The application process for the AP Ed.CET 2019 examination was conducted from March 14th to March 24th, 2019 (without the late fees).

How to access AP Ed.CET 2019 result:

Visit the AP Ed.CET 2019 official website. Click on the ‘Result’ link on the home page. Enter the required details and submit. The result will be displayed.

AP Ed.CET is conducted for admissions into B.Ed regular course of two years duration in the University/Aided and Un-Aided Private Colleges of Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.