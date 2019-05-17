Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 entrance examination admit card has been released today, May 17, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the Pre-D.El.Ed exam (General/Sanskrit) or formerly knows as BSTC exam can download the admit card from the official website, bstc2019.org.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th, 2019 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Successful candidates who clear this examination will be able to apply for Pre D.El.Ed courses offered across institutes in Rajasthan.

Candidates can download the Pre-D.El.Ed exam admit card from this direct link.

Candidates must have cleared higher secondary examination are eligible to apply for this course. Additionally applicants should not be more than 28 years of age on July 1st, 2019. The application process for the 2019 Pre-D.El.Ed exam began on March 18th and went on until April 20th, 2019.

How to download Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC exam admit card: