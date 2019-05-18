Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released a notice on its official website revealing the dates for TN 2019 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination. The TNTRB will conduct the TNTET 2019 examination on June 8th for Paper I and June 9th for Paper II. The admit card will be issued most probably in the next few days on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The application process for 2019 TNTET started from March 15th and the last day to apply initially was April 5th, 2019, but was later extended to April 15th. TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board.

The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class Vi and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

The notice does not reveal when the admit card for the TNTET 2019 examination will be released; however, it is expected to be available for download in the next few days.

The TNTET papers will consist of 150 multiple choice questions and the duration of exam will be 3 hours. Paper I will test candidates on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Science).

The Paper II will have questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics and Science Teacher or Social Science Teacher or Any Other Teacher.