Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Sub Inspector on May 17th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The exact details of the examination such as date, time, and centre will be mentioned on the admit card. The application process for the 2018 BPSSC SI Excise recruitment was held from May 22nd, 2018 to June 30th, 2018. It’s been almost a year now since the notification was released and now the preliminary examination details have come out.

Candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary exam from this direct link.

The BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 125 SI Excise positions. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the Main exam. Prelim exam will consist 100 questions for 200 marks and will be for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who receive 30% marks are eligible for the Main exam.

How to download BPSSC SI Excise admit card: