BPSSC 2018 SI Excise preliminary exam admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
The exact date, time, centre of the exam will be mentioned on the BPSSC admit card.
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Sub Inspector on May 17th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.
The exact details of the examination such as date, time, and centre will be mentioned on the admit card. The application process for the 2018 BPSSC SI Excise recruitment was held from May 22nd, 2018 to June 30th, 2018. It’s been almost a year now since the notification was released and now the preliminary examination details have come out.
Candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary exam from this direct link.
The BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 125 SI Excise positions. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the Main exam. Prelim exam will consist 100 questions for 200 marks and will be for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who receive 30% marks are eligible for the Main exam.
How to download BPSSC SI Excise admit card:
- Visit the BPSSC official website.
- Click on the link to download SI Excise Preliminary exam admit card.
- The recruitment page will open where link to download admit card needs to be clicked.
- The candidates need to enter required detials and submit.
- The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.