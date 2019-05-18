Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will be releasing admit card for the exam for the recruitment for 2019 Engineer/Executive Trainee positions soon. The notification states that the admit card will be uploaded soon on the website. careers.bhel.in. for provisionally eligible candidates.

BHEL will conduct the exam for the 2019 recruitment drive on May 26th and May 27th. The detailed schedule for the exam can be accessed in this link. The recruitment drive is being conducted for Trainees for Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Finance Executive, Civil Engineers, HR Executive, and Chemical Engineers.

The notification also states, “The Reporting time at Exam/Test Venue will be mentioned in e‐admit card. No Candidate without valid admit card and Original Identity proof (as per list indicated in admit card)shall be allowed to enter the Exam/Test venue under any circumstance.”

The application process for the recruitment of 145 trainees was conducted from April 16th to May 6th, 2019. All the candidates who clear the examination will appear for an interview round before final selection.

How to download BHEL 2019 Trainee Recruitment admit card: