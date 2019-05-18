The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) had earlier started the online application process for BCECE and BCECE, lateral entry, 2019 entrance exam on its website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Now, the last date to submit online application is nearing its end with May 20th and candidates who wish to appear for these entrance exams are advised to apply as soon as possible before May 20th.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) is being conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission to professional degree courses and paramedical degree courses in Physiotherapy and Occupational therapy universities. The paramedical courses include degrees in pharmacy, agricultural science, garden science, dairy science and similar courses offered across institutes in Bihar. On the other hand, the BCECE, Lateral Entry entrance is for diploma students who will be granted lateral entry to second-year degree courses in Engineering, Paramedical, and Pharmacy courses.

The online application process for both BCECE, BCECE (LE) courses began from April 29th and the last date to submit applications online is May 20th till 11.59 pm. The last date to submit exam fees online is May 22nd after which applications will not be accepted. The tentative dates for admit card released have been announced as well which is June 13th for both exams.

The proposed tentative dates for BCECE 2019 exam are June 23rd and 24th, 2019, the BCECE (LE) will be conducted in one day itself likely on June 23rd. Below are the direct links to online applications who wish to apply. Candidates will have to first register in order to start the application process.

BCECE LE 2019 entrance exam application direct link

BCECE 2019 online application direct link