The Andhra Pradesh PECET 2019 examination result has been declared and rank card is available on the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the AP PECET 2019 examination conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University can check the result at sche.ap.gov.in/PECET

According to the official schedule, the result was expected to be declared on May 20th; however, it is already available on the website. AP PECET 2019 examination was conducted on May 4th, 2019.

Candidates can check their result in this direct link.

SCHE had released the AP PECET 2019 notification on March 3rd, 2019 and the application process started on March 18th and the last day to submit the application without any late fees was April 24th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to the 2-year B.P.Ed course or the 2-year UGDPEd course for the academic year 2019-20.

How to check AP PECET 2019 result: