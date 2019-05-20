Life Insurance Corporation of India has started the online application process for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) vacancies on its website - licindia.in. Candidates interested in applying for the available 8,581 vacancies offered in 8 zones of LIC can do so from today till June 9th. The zone wise vacancy details of the ADO recruitment are available on LIC site under the career section.

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination (Preliminary) and Online Examination (Main). As mentioned, the last date to submit online applications and make the exam fee payment is June 9th and the submitted applications can be printed-out till June 24th. Candidates can download LIC ADO Exam Admit Card from June 29, 2019.

How to apply online for LIC ADO 2019 recruitment

Visit the official website of LIC India - licindia.in Check the careers section from the homepage You will be directed to a new page which has links to zone-wise vacancy details Click on the apply online option, direct link here Start with registration process and then proceed to fill the application Submit the application and make the online exam fee payment Download the submitted application for future reference

Further, tentative dates of online preliminary exam is scheduled from July 6th to 13th, 2019. Applicants must note that eligibility criteria for the ADO recruitment is a Bachelor’s Degree of any recognized university in India and the age limit is 21 to 30 years.

Here is direct to link to page with zonal vacancy details