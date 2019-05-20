Andhra Pradesh LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 result has been declared today, May 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 from the state can check the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET to check the result.

The 2019 AP SCHE LAWCET/PGLCET examination process is being conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu. The online entrance exam was conducted on May 6th, 2019. The university had released the answer keys for the exam on May 8th, 2019.

Candidates can check the 2019 AP LAWCET/PGLCET result in this direct link.

The AP SCHE conducted LAWCET and PGLCET examination for admission into regular LLB course (3 years and 5 years) and LLM course (2 years) for academic year 2019-20. Now that the result has been declared, candidates can expect the details of the counselling process to be released.

How to access the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 result: