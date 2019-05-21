Goa board declares 10th result, check at gbshse.org: Live Updates
The result for Goa SSC board exam 2019 has been declared today at 11.30 am on the GBSHSE website. The pass percentage is at 92.7 percent this year in 2019.
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for SSC March 2019 exam today on May 21st at 11.30 am. The pass percentage this year is at 92.7 percent, an improvement compared to last year. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their scores online from any of the third-party website available on GBSHSE website - gbshse.org.
Live updates
Results declared
12.25 pm: Out of the 18, 684 students who appeared in the exam, 17, 278 managed to pass. This year girls have outperformed boys with 92.64 percent compared to 92.31 percent scored by boys. Moreover, as many as 98 schools secured 100 percent pass percentage of which 31 were government schools.
12.07 pm: Students can avail their Goa Class 10th result via SMS by sending an SMS - RESULTGOA10ROLLNO to 56263.
12.04 pm: This year a total of 19338 students had appeared for the exam out of which 17556 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage is 92.7 percent this year, India Today reported. Also, note that India Today has officially partnered with the GBSHSE to host the SSC 2019 result. Here is the direct link to check Goa SSC 2019 results.
11.40 am: The result for Goa SSC March 2019 have been announced and students can check their results from any of the third-party sites available on GBSHSE. Few sites might be unresponsive at the time and hence candidates are advised to go through two-three websites for results - results.indiaresults.com, boardresults.online
10.45 am: GBSHSE has partnered with several third-party results websites along with news media websites for declaration of Goa SSC 2019 result. The result will be hosted on all these sites and can be accessed by students. This further increases options for students in case one of the result websites is unresponsive. The official website GBSHSE SSC results is - ssc.gbshse.net and students can check the scores using their respective roll number, once the result is declared at 11.30 am.
9.55 am: A total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 examination at 28 centres across the state. The Goa board SSC examinations were conducted from April 2nd to 23rd, 2019.
9.50 am: In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 examination was 89.64 percent. Out of 20,238 students who appeared, 18,142 had passed the Class 10 examination. De Sousa John topped the Goa SSC 2018 exam by scoring 581 marks.
9.47 am: Last year the results were announced on May 25th, 2018. The distribution of SSC Examination passing certificate cum statement of marks to the schools will be done soon after the result declaration.