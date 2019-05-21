Tripura of Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced the results for Higher Secondary Examination, plus 2 stage for science stream - 2019. The results were declared at 9 am this morning on May 21st and are available at Tripura results portal - tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for this year’s science stream exam in Tripura can check their scores online by using their roll number and enrolment number.

The TBSE conducted the class 12 examinations, otherwise known as Tripura HSE +2 exam 2019 from March 1st to April 3rd, 2019. Approximately 27,000 students appeared in the board examinations this year. As the results have been announced only for the science stream, students will have to wait for the result from other two streams - Arts and Commerce, in order to be able to collect their Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 original mark sheets and certificates.

The Tripura Class 12 board exam results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared anytime between June 3 and June 5, 2019, an India Today report claims. Separately, the Class 10 or TBSE Madhyamik examination results will be announced in the first week of June, the report added. Further, the Science stream results for 2019 are also available on TBSE website - tsbe.in and here is the direct link to check the result.

How to check Tripura 12th Science 2019 result

Visit the official website of TBSE results - tripuraresults.nic.in Click on the Tripura HSE +2 stage Science results link You will be re-directed to a new page, enter you relevant details there Alternatively, here is the direct link to Tripura 12th science 2019 result Enter your roll number, enrolment number and click on show results Download and take a print-out of the result for future reference

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 percent in the Science stream.