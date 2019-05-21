Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for its entrance test ATMA 2019. Candidates who have applied for this years test can download their hall tickets from the ATMA website - atmaaims.com. AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses.

The exam itself, ATMA 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 25th and candidates are advised to download their respective admit card as early as possible. Candidates must also note that without valid admit card they will not be allowed to appear for the computer based entrance test.

How to download AIMS ATMA 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of AIMS - aims.org.in Click on the ATMA tab available on the top hand section You will redirected to a dedicated portal for ATMA 2019 exam Click on the link provided in front of the admit card option Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the admit card Use your PID and Password to login Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future use

Recently, ATMA 2019 examination date was postponed due to it clashing with Lok Sabha election. The ATMA 2019 exam was supposed to be conducted on May 19th, but now will be conducted on May 25th, 2019. The online application process for the exam ended last week on May 15th.

As mentioned, ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.