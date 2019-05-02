Association of Indian Management Schools has decided to postpone the ATMA 2019 examination date due to it clashing with Lok Sabha election. The ATMA 2019 exam was supposed to be conducted on May 19th, but now will be conducted on May 25th, 2019.

The application process to partake in the ATMA 2019 examination is still ongoing. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the ATMA 2019 exam but have not yet registered can do so at atmaaims.com. The last day to apply and pay the registration fees for the ATMA 2019 exam is May 15th, 2019.

The students can take the mock test for the ATMA 2019 at the official website or by click on the direct link to get acquainted with the exam. The admit card for the exam will be issued on May 21st and the result is expected to be declared on May 31st, 2019.

ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.