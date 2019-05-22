Lenovo will launch their Z6 Youth Edition today on May 22 in China. The pre-order web page for the phone was rolled out a few days ago on its official website. From the looks of it, Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition appears to be an affordable variant of the existing Z6 Pro smartphone. Key specifications of the phone have already been revealed on the Lenovo mobile site, what remains to be seen is the pricing.

The upcoming smartphone will feature the a waterdrop-shaped display notch with thin bezels at the top and the sides. Further the phone’s display will support HDR 10. However, details on the display resolution or the size are still under wraps. The notable highlight which the company has showcased in the teaser images is the triple rear camera setup.

A fingerprint sensor is also visible at the back of the phone and the phone come with a 4,050mAh battery, which potent enough to last an entire day. Considering the Youth moniker, the target audience for the new phone, Z6 Youth Edition will be young buyers and the phone will be offered in attractive colour options.

To bring things further in perspective, the Lenovo Z6 Pro is all and all a premium handset that features a quad-camera setup , boasts of the latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC, in-display fingerprint sensor and a liquid-cooling system. While the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will be launched today in China, the phone will go on sale from May 28