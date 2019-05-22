The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur has declared the annual undergraduate and postgraduate courses result for 2018-19 exams at its official website - vbpsu.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for this year’s annual exam can visit the VBPSU website directly and check the scores online using the exam roll number.

The final result of all semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity has been announced. The courses include - BSc, BCom, BA and BPE courses for UG and MSc, MCom and MA results for PG courses. However, result link for BA first year and second year exam has not been activated for some unknown reasons.

How to check VBSPU 2019 results

Visit the official website of VBSPU - vbspu.ac.in Click on the tab for Results for 2018-19 session to be re-directed to the results page Alternatively here the direct link to check the VBSPU 2019 UG, PG results Then go on to choose the semester and course you appeared for You will be directed to a new page, enter your roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

Meanwhile, online admission process for the next academic year at the university are available now for interested candidates. Individuals can apply through the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2019. Only after clearing the exam, applicants will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses at the varsity.