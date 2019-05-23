Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State ECET 2019 result on May 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their ranks at the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

JNTU Hyderabad was given the responsibility to conduct the ECET 2019 examination in the state by TSCHE this year. The entrance exam is conducted for lateral entry into BE/B.Tech/B.Pharm courses offered in the for Diploma and B.Sc Mathematics degree holders. The exam was conducted on May 11, 2019.

How to check the TS ECET 2019 exam result:

Visit the TS ECET 2019 official website. Click on the ‘View Rank Card’ link under the ‘Application’ section. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the rank card page. Enter the hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth and click on ‘View Rank Card’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The application process for the TS ECET 2019 began on March 6th, 2019 and went on until April 8th, 2019 without late fees. With a late fees, candidates could have registered for the exam until May 6th, 2019.