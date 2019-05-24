Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for several exams scheduled to be conducted next week on May 22nd, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the position of Sericulture Officer in A.P Sericulture Service, Assistant Inspector of Fisheries In A.P. Fisheries sub-service, Fisheries Development Officers in A.P. Fisheries Service, and Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service can download their hall tickets from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Forest Range Officer is a Screening Test scheduled to be conducted on May 28th, 2019. The remaining exams are Main online exams scheduled to be conducted from May 28th, 2019 to May 30th, 2019. The detailed scheduled can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download hall tickets for any of the above-mentioned examination from this direct link.

The Commission is conducting these recruitment drives to fill 24 positions of Forest Range Officer for which 16,130 candidates have applied, 43 positions of Fisheries Development Officer for which 740 candidates have applied, 10 position for Assistant Inspector of Fisheries for which 1,321 candidates have applies, and 13 positions of Sericulture Officers.

How to download APPSC hall tickets: