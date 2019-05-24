All India Management Association (AIMA) will be declaring the Management Admission Test (MAT) 2019 result today, May 24th, 2019. The result, once announced, can be accessed at the official website, mat.aima.in. The result for both the Computer-based and Paper-Based Tet will be announced.

AIMA conducts MAT exams for admissions to MBA programmes offered by various institutions who come under the umbrella of AIMA. The PBT exams were conducted in two phases in the month of May and CBT exam was conducted on May 18th.

How to check AIMA MAT Feb 2019 result:

Visit the AIMA MAT website. Under ‘Download’ Section click on ‘MAT Results’. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the log-in details. The MAT scores can be accessed from this page.

AIMA MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.