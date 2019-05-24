Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result of 2019 State Service preliminary examination on May 23rd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination for the Maharashtra 2019 State Service Examination can check if they have cleared the exam at mpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 7,040 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary examination and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination round of the recruitment. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 13th, July 14th, and July 15th, 2019. Apart from the result, the Commission also released information about the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

The candidates can access the result and cut-off marks for MPSC State Service Preliminary exam in this direct link.

The Commission had conducted the Preliminary examination on February 17th, 2019 and now the result has been declared. The details of the Main exam and the admit card for the same will be released in the near future. The notification around the result can be accessed in this link.

How to check MPSC 2019 State Service Prelim exam result: