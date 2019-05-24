Kerala Higher Secondary Common Admission Portal (HSCAP) 2019 first allotment result and allotment under sports quota for admissions to DHSE Plus One admission has been released today, May 24th, a while ago.

All the candidates who had applied to participate in the admissions process conducted under HSCAP can check if they have been allocated any seats under the first allotment at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP had released the Trial result for the first allotment on May 19th, 2019 and students could have applied for corrections until May 21st, Now, the final first allotment result has been published at the website.

Candidates can check the DHSE HSCAP 2019 first allotment result at this direct link. Allotment result under sports quota can be accessed in this direct link.

According to the first allotment statistics released in this notification, a total number of 4,84,696 candidates had applied to participate in the HSCAP 2019 admissions process for 2,42,911 seats. Under the first allotment result, a total number of 2,00,842 seats have been allocated and 42,096 seats are remaining vacant. The statistics for admissions under sports quota can be accessed in this link.

How to check 2019 HSCAP first allotment result:

Visit the official HSCAP website. Click on the link to view result for first allotment result or sports allotment result on the left panel, whichever is relevant. Enter the log-in details and submit. The first allotment result will be displayed.

Students can check the process of allotment and admission and rules they need follow in this notification released today. The students are advised to go through the notification and also the website for other relevant instructions to fulfill the admission process.