Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit card for various recruitment examinations on May 23rd, 2019. The exams for which admit cards were issued include Assistant Statistical Officer (non TSP & TSP) , Assistant Town Planer, Protection Officer, Assistant Agriculture Research Officer, Lecturer - Sarangi Instrument, Assistant Agriculture officer.

Candidates who have applied and are eligible to appear for the above-mentioned examinations can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification regarding the admit cards can be accessed in this link.

The schedule of the exam and exact date, time, and centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are requested to go through all the instructions regarding the exam details and reporting time carefully.

How to download RPSC admit card: