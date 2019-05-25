Assam 12th result: AHSEC declares HS result; check for direct link
The result will also be available at multiple other websites like hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net among others.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam 2019 12th class result today at 9.00 am. The information was confirmed by a board official Kamal Gogoi to Indiaexpress.com. The result is available at ahsec.nic.in and other partner websites.
Here is the direct link from examresults.net for students to check the result. Here is the direct link to check the result at indiaresults.com.
Once declared, the result will be available at AHSEC’s official website, ahsec.nic.in. Apart from the main website, the report says the result will also be available at multiple third-party websites such as hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net
The report in Indian Express states that around 2.42 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam from the state of which 1.86 lakh were from Arts stream, 37.5 thousand from Science, and 18.2 thousand from the Commerce stream. The exam was conducted from February 12th to March 14th, 2019.
In 2018, the AHSEC 12th result was declared in the first week of June. The students had scored a pass percentage of meager 47.49%. This was the lowest pass percentage that the students from the state had scored in the last 15 years.
How to check the AHSEC 12th result:
- Visit the AHSEC official website.
- Look for the link for 12th or HS result and click on it.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
10:40 am: The Arts students have secured a pass percentage of 75.14%, Commerce 87.79%, according to Indianexpress.com.
9:01 am: Here is the direct link to check the result at indiaresults.com.
9:00 am: There result link has been activated. Here is the direct link from examresults.net for students to check the result.
8:57 am: The AHSEC 12th result should be available at any moment at the official website and partner websites.
8:43 am: In 2018, the students had scored a pass percentage of 47.49% which is reported to be the lowest pass percentage in 15 years.
8:32 am: The Assam HS result can also be accessed via an Android app called Upolobdha. The app can be downloaded from this link.
8:28 am: The AHSEC official website has also confirmed that the 12th result will be coming out at 9.00 am today. The result can be directly checked at hsinfo.in but the website is taking time to load, probably due to heavy traffic.
8:23 am: The board officials confirmed on May 24th to Indianexpress.com that the result will be released today at 9.00 am.
8:19 am: AHSEC had conducted the 12th board exam this year in the months of February and March. The exam started on February 12th and went on until March 14th, 2019.
8:18 am: Around 2.42 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam from the state of which 1.86 lakh were from Arts stream, 37.5 thousand from Science, and 18.2 thousand from the Commerce stream
How to check the AHSEC 12th result:
- Visit the AHSEC official website.
- Look for the link for 12th or HS result and click on it.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
8:17 am: The result will also be available at multiple partner websites which include examresults,net, hsinfo.in, indiaresults.com, knowyouresult.com among others.
8:16 am: AHSEC is all set to declare the 2019 12th class result today at 9.00 am. The result will be available at ahsec.nic.in