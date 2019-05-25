Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the examination schedule for Principal and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam. NVS published a notification in this regard on its website - navodaya.gov.in dated May 24th. Apart from the exam timetable, the notice also added that an e-admit card will be available soon on the Navodaya website and at NVS online application portal - nvsrect2019.org.

Now coming to examination schedule, the online computer based test for recruitment to the posts of Principal and PGTs will be conducted from June 10th to June 13th. The exams will be held in two sessions: Morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and Afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, NVS has additionally provided the reporting and gate closing time after which candidates will not allowed enter exam center.

The reporting time and gate closing time for the morning session is 7.30 am and 8.30 am respectively. While for the after noon session it is 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm. The scheduled exam timing will be mentioned on the e-admit card and candidates are expected to report one and half hour early for the exam in order to complete bio-metric registrations at the exam center.

NVS had notified the vacancies for various Teaching and non-Teaching posts in January 2019. In fact a part of the recruitment process that is online CBT for Assistant Commissioner (administration), Assistant and Computer Operator was held in the month of March. For the upcoming test, candidates hereby informed that only e-admit card will be made available by the NVS and no hall tickets will be sent by post or any other mode. Admit cards are expected to be released soon as per the official notification.