Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will be releasing the final written examination (FWE) performance and attendance details for all the candidates conducted for various positions today before 12.00 noon. Apart from that the individual OMR sheet and final answer keys will be released tomorrow, May 27th, and the process of revaluation and retotalling will begin on May 28th from 8.00 am.

In a notification released on May 25th, the Board informed that even though strict evaluation measures have been taken and there is hardly any scope for mistakes, the board will still allow candidates to check their answer paper and the marks they have obtained and apply for revaluation and retotalling.

The request will attract a Service Fee of Rs.2,000/- (for Candidates of SC / ST Communities) and Rs.3,000/- (for all Others including all Non-Local Candidates) per each Paper for which the Candidate seeks Recounting / Reverification.

The board had conducted the final written examinations for various SI and Constable positions from April 20th to May 19th and answer keys for the same have been released. The notification also gave information on attendance percentage of number of candidates who have qualified in each positions.

A total number of 36,829 candidates have qualified for SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts, 1,315 for SCT SI IT&C, 935 for SCT ASI FPB, 93,211 for SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts, 3,051 for SCT PC IT&C, 375 for SCT PC Driver, and 113 for SCT PC Mechanic.

The whole notification can be accessed at the official website under ‘Latest News’ section or candidates can click on this direct link to access the notification.