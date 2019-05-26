Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released a notification announcing the postponement of the entrance exam for admissions to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) and Diploma in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT). The entrance exam was previously scheduled to be held from May 25th to 27th, however the exam has now been postponed. The Board has cited clash with entrance test by AIIMS as the reason for the latest move.

In fact the MPPEB had recently declared the admit card for the PV&FT and DAHET 2019 exam on May 18th. However, the board says that the new examination date will be after June 12. The exact date and time for the entrance will be announced via separate notification on the board website soon.

The entrance examination is held for candidates who wish to seek admission in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) and Animal Husbandry diploma courses (DAHET) offered in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Common Entrance Test for both the courses is being conducted by Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University.

The online application for the diploma courses entrance had begun in the month of April from 16th and continued to April 30th. Here is the notification PDF released by the MPPEB.