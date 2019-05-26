Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit card for Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. The hall tickets are available on the candidates dashboard and can be downloaded using individual User ID and Password. The admit cards were scheduled to be released after May 25th and the board has published the same today on May 26th on its website - trb.tn.nic.in

TRB had issued notification for the TNTET-2019 – Paper I and Paper-II on February 28th. Now the provisional hall tickets for those candidates who applied for the said examinations have been made available on the board website. The exam will be conducted on June 8th and 9th for Paper I and II exams respectively.

How to download TNTET 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of TRB - trb.tn.nic.in On the home page, click on the hall ticket link which has New tag flickering in front of it You will be directed to a new page, then go ahead and click on the hall ticket link Alternatively here is the direct link to download the TNTET 2019 admit card Login with user ID and password and proceed to download the admit card Take a print out of the same to be carried to the exam centre

The online application process for TNTET 2019 began from March 15th and continued till April 12th, 2019. The board along with hall ticket has released a notice which mentions, “It is informed to all applicants that the decision of the Board to issue Hall Tickets to all applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim in the application.The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment.”

The TNTET papers will consist of 150 multiple choice questions and the duration of exam will be 3 hours. Paper I will test candidates on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Science).

The Paper II will have questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics and Science Teacher or Social Science Teacher or Any Other Teacher.