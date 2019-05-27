West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the 12th class result today, May 27th, in some time. The information has been corroborated by multiple outlets. Once declared, the result will be available at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Uccha Madhyamik examination this year from the state and the exam was conducted in the months of March and April, and now the result is being declared.

In 2018, the Council had declared the 12th class result on June 8th. This year the result is being released at least 12 days before the previous year. In 2018, the students had managed to secure a pass percentage of 83.75%, which was a slight decrease in pass percentage compared to 2017 when the pass percentage was 84.20%.

How to check WB class 12th result:

Visit the West Bengal results website. Click on the link for WB Class 12th result, once activated. Enter the required details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out if required.

In addition to the official websites, students can also check their West Bengal HS 12th results on third-party websites such as exametc.com and indiaresults.com,