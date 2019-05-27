The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the result for the UGET 2019 examination today, May 27th, 2019. All the candidates can download their rank card from the official website, comedk.org. The website currently is very slow but students are suggested to be patient.

Apart from the rank card, the Consortium also released the final answer keys. Both the rank card and the final answer keys are available after the candidates log in to the website. Candidates can click on this direct link to access the log-in page.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. This year the UGET 2019 exam was conducted along with Uni-GAUGE-E 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019.

The details of counselling is expected to be released in the near future. Based on the ranks obtained by the students, a schedule will be made and informed to the students. COMEDK scores will be used by around 181 colleges in the state of Karnataka and a total number of around 2 lakh students partake in the exam.

It should be noted that the institutions who use UGET and Uni-GAUGE scores are different but students can appear in one exam to participate in the counselling session for both the exams.

How to download the COMEDK 2019 rank card: