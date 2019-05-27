Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) had initiated the application process for the HPTET June 2019 examination on May 7th, and today, May 27th, is the last day to apply for it. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the HPTET exam but have not yet registered for the exam can do so at hpbose.org.

HPTET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

HPBOSE will conduct the HPTET 2019 examination from June 16th to June 30th, 2019 for various subjects which include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. The detailed examination schedule is as follows:

HPTET 2019 exam schedule Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing JBT TET June 16th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Shastri TET June 16th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET June 17th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Language Teacher TET June 17th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Arts) TET June 23rd, 2019 10.00 am to 12,30 pm TGT (Medical) TET June 23rd, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm Punjabi TET June 30th, 2019 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Urdu TET June 30th, 2019 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

How to apply for HPTET 2019 examination: