The UGC NET 2019 admit card, as informed earlier, was released on May 27th. The candidates who are giving the NET 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official NTA website, nta.nic.in. The admit card link has not yet been activated at the official UGC NET website; however, NTA website has the link to download the admit card.

UGC NET 2019 examination will be conducted by NTA on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET 2019 admit card from this direct link.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

How to download UGC NET 2019 admit card:

Visit the NTA official website. Click on the link to download the UGC NET admit card under ‘Latest News’ section. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and Captcha code and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.