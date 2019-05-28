Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the 2018 Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) recruitment examination final result on May 27th at 4.00 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check MP Vyapam’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to check the result.

Apart from the result, the PEB has also released names of candidates who made it to the merit list. Sukhdev Chakravarti topped the merit list with 95.41% marks. The second and third places were grabbed by Rajneesh Kumar Tripathi and Jay Prakash Parmar.

The document which contains the merit list also has category-wise cut-off marks which can be accessed in this link. The final answer keys can be accessed here.

Candidates can check the result of the exam by clicking on this direct link. Candidates need to log-in to access their individual result. Links for other related information is available on the page.

MPPEB had released the notification for the recruitment of Jail Prahari in August 2019. The preliminary online examination was conducted in September and October of 2018, results of which were declared on January 11th, 2019. After the second stage of recruitment, now the final results have been declared.

How to access MPPEB 2018 Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) final result:

1. Visit the MPPEB’s official website.

2. Click on the link to check the Jail Department result under latest update section.

3. A new page will open with a log-in section where candidates need to feed in their log-in information and submit.

4. The result will be displayed.