Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had earlier invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. The online application process began in early May, while today, May 29th is the last date to submit applications. Interested individuals can still apply till end of the day at TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in.

The positions are for the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet, in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. A total of 26 vacancies are available for this recruitment drive. However, candidates can make the exam fee payment until May 31st, after having submitted their application before the last date. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30th, 2019.

How to apply TNPSC Research Assistant recruitment

Visit the TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in Click on the apply online option that re-directs to an online application external site. Alternatively, click on this link here. One Time Registration is mandatory for all the candidates to apply for any posts. Here is the direct link for candidates who already have login ID Complete the application, upload relevant documents and make the exam fee payment Download and save the submit application for future reference

The recruitment process for the Research Assistant positions will be through a written exam. The exam will be divided into two parts. Paper – I will be a PG standard exam based on subject knowledge and paper II will be graduation level exam conducted to the test general aptitude of the candidate. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Finally selected candidates will be recruited at a salary band of Rs Rs 55,500- 1,75,700.

Hall Tickets for eligible applicants will be made available on the Commission’s website tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in. However no specific date for hall ticket release has been provided by the commission, thus applicants should keep checking Commission’s website around the time of the scheduled date of examination.

The applicants should have MVSc in either, Micro-biology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Microbiology, and Animal Biotechnology. The candidate also needs to have passed Tamil as one of the language paper in the HSC exam.