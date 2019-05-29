Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 admit card is scheduled to be released today online at OJEE dedicated portal - ojee.nic.in. OJEE exam was recently re-scheduled and will be held on June 8th and 9th. A notification regarding the change was released on May 23rd which cited cyclone Fani as the reason for the postponement of exam date from May 13th.

The computer based test (CBT) of OJEE – 2019 for admission to the courses of MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) was postponed because of severe cyclonic storm, ‘Fani’, the official notice read.

OJEE 2019 exam schedule Date Course June 8th (Saturday) M.Tech, M.Arch MCA LE-MCA, M.Pharm, M.Plan June 9th (Sunday) MBA

Once admit cards for OJEE 2019 are declared after 1 pm, applicants will be able to download the same directly from the OJEE website using their candidate login credentials. The shift and timings of entrance examinations for different courses will be mentioned in the respective admit cards

The OJEE 2019 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, M.Tech, M.Plan, M,Arch, M.Pharm and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State.