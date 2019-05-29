Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi has released the admit card for Common Entrance Test 2019 today on its website - cetdelhi.nic.in. The entrance test is for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non-Engineering) courses under DTTE. Applicants can download their respective admit cards for the CET 2019 via candidate login on the DTTE homepage.

DTTE has released the steps to download the admit card on its homepage. Under the candidate login applicants fill-up the relevant details and submit to view the admit card. The last date to download the Delhi CET 2019 admit card is June 8th.

How to download Delhi CET 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of DTTE - cetdelhi.nic.in The news and events section on the homepage has been updated with steps to download the admit card Follow those steps or alternatively click on this direct link to be re-directed to candidate login page Enter relevant information along with roll number and so on Submit to view and download the admit card Take a print out of the Delhi CET 2019 admit card to be carried to the exam center on June 8th, 9th

The tentative result is available as well. While, the result for the entrance test will likely be declared by June 21st, the counselling process for admission will begin after the result declaration. The online application process for the entrance test began from April 1st and continued till April 30th.

DTTE imparts technical education and technological skills through various courses of study at different levels. Full time diploma Courses in Engineering / Technology, Occupational and ITI / Secretarial / management based disciplines are offered at different AICTE approved Government institutes.