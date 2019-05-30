Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the initial answer keys for the 2018 Group I Services screening test exam on May 28th. The candidates who had appeared for the screening test can download the answer keys from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The initial answer keys were released for Paper – 1 – General Studies - consists of 04 parts i.e., A. History and Culture. B. Constitution polity, Social Justice and International relations. C. Indian and Andhra Pradesh Economy and Planning D. Geography. Paper – 2 – General Aptitude consists 2 parts i.e., A. General Mental Ability, Administrative and Psychological Abilities. B. (i) Science and Technology. (ii) Current events of Regional, National and International importance.

All the answer keys for the 2018 Group I Services exam can be accessed in this direct link. Click on the relevant subject link under Group I Service section to access the answer keys.

The answer key notification stated that the candidates need to submit any objections against the answers on the answer keys on or before 5.00 pm of June 10th. The notification stated that objection must be sent in a hard copy and no request via email or other social media will be entertained. The notification can be accessed in this link.

The notification said, “If any Candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission’s website. For each part separate format needs to be filed giving all the details mentioned in the format. Also self - attested copy of the Hall Ticket shall be enclosed without which the objections would not be examined.”

The Screening Test for the Group-I Service Recruitment was conducted on May 26th, 2019. A total number of 114,473 candidates had applied to appear for the Screening Test according to a notice published by APPSC.

The Commissions had released the notification for the 2018 Group-I Service recruitment on December 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted in the month of January 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the 169 vacancies.