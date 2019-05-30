Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the 2019 Forest Services preliminary examination answer keys on May 29th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The notification which was released along with the answer keys stated that the candidates can raise an objection or challenge the answers on the answer keys on or before June 6th, 2019. The instructions on how to raise the objection are available on the notification which can be accessed in this link.

The answer keys for the MPSC Forest Services preliminary examination can be accessed in this direct link.

MPSC had conducted the Forest Services preliminary exam on May 26th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 100 Vacancies of Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest Ranger. The notification for the recruitment was released on March 8th and the application process went on until March 28th, 2019.

How to download MPSC Forest Services answer keys: