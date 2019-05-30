NTA has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 answer keys on May 29th, 2019. The candidates need to log in with respective username and password to access the answer keys at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The notification regarding the release of the answer keys was released at NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can challenge the answers on the answer keys which needs to be submitted on or before May 31st, 2019. Each challenge will attract a fee of Rs. 1000 which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct.

Candidates can find the NEET 2019 answer key notification in this direct link.

NTA had conducted the NEET 2019 examination on May 5th; however, in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani the exam was conducted on May 20th. Around 15.19 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam and they can now access the answer keys.

How to access NTA NEET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the NTA NEET’s official website. Click on the candidate login button placed on the left panel. Enter the Application Number and Password and click on ‘Login’. The answer keys can be accessed after logging in and each answer can be challenged by following the process mentioned in the notification.

NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.