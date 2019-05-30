Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has declared the PTET 2019 entrance exam result today, May 30th, a while ago. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the PTET 2019 official website, ptet2019.org, to check the result. The result for both the B.Ed 2-year course entrance exam and B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed entrance exam is available now.

The Government Dungar College had conducted the PTET 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019 and now the results have been declared. The examination is conducted in two separate sessions, one for B.Ed 2-year course for graduate students and another for 4-year BA/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for undergraduate students.

How to check the PTET 2019 result:

Visit the PTET 2019 official website. Under relevant PTET exam section, click on the result link. A new page will open where students can enter their roll number and click on ‘Proceed’. The result will be displayed.

Now that the results have been declared, the counselling process will begin. The schedule of the counselling process is expected to released in the next few days. Students are requested to keep checking the website for latest update on the counselling.