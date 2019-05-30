The final result for Maharashtra postgraduate entrance exams that is CETs for M. Arch and M. HMCT will be declared today on May 30th. The result will be made available State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The result for both exams is expected to be announced after 5 pm and candidates can check their scores online using the exam registration details.

MAH - M.Arch CET 2019 and M. Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) CET 2019 was conducted for Admission to Post Graduate Technical Courses in Architecture and HMCT respectively. The online CET exams were conducted on May 18th.

Candidates who clear the examination will have to go through college counselling next, in order to procure admission into their desired courses. A separate schedule for the counselling will be released on the respective M.Arch and M. HMCT websites. Below are the direct links to both website where candidates can check their entrance test result as well.

Homepage link for Maharashtra postgraduate M.Arch CET 2019

Homepage link for Maharashtra postgraduate M.HMCT CET 2019

The online application for both CETs began from 10th February and continued till March 10th. Candidates who have appeared for the PG CETs are advised to keep their candidate login details in handy while checking the result.