Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 is expected to be declared today, May 31st, 2019. This is based on the official UPCATET 2019 timeline available on the official website. Candidates can access the result, once declared, at the official website, upcatet.org.

The counselling process will start after the result is declared. The candidates can remit the counselling fees from June 3rd to June 10th and can upload the documents from June 3rd to June 17th. The online choice filling for first counselling will be done from June 21st to June 24th and the first allotment result will be declared on July 3rd, 2019. The whole schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

The UPCATET exam is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh. Thhe 2019 exam was conducted on May 16, May 17th, and May 18th, 2019. Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2019 exam.

How to access UPCATET 2019 result: