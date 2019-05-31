Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Paper I for all the candidates who had appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the Paper I exam can check their marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the result of the Paper I on May 25th, 2019. The Computer-Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12th to 16th wherein a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared.

The candidates can access the release of marks notification in this direct link. Individual marks can be checked in this link.

The successful candidates will now have to appear for the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II examination. Further, marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website in due course.

PET/PST is tentatively scheduled on September 27th, 2019. The schedule of PST and PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate.