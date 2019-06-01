Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 result has been declared on May 31st, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the UPCATET 2019 examination can download their results from the official website, upcatet.org. The website is down at the moment but candidates are advised to be patient and check in a few hours.

The counselling process will begin from June 3rd, according to the official timeline, On June 3rd, the link to pay the counselling fees and a link to upload all the necessary documents will get activated. The online choice filling for first counselling will be done from June 21st to June 24th and the first allotment result will be declared on July 3rd, 2019. The whole schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

Candidates can check the UPCATET 2019 result in this direct link.

UPCATET 2019 exam was conducted on May 16, May 17th, and May 18th, 2019 by Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya. The UPCATET exam is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

How to access UPCATET 2019 result: