Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result for its entrance test ATMA 2019. Candidates who have appeared for this years test on May 25th can now check their test scores from the ATMA website - atmaaims.com. AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses.

How to check AIMS ATMA 2019 result

Visit the official website of AIMS - aims.org.in Click on the ATMA tab from the top section of the homepage You will be directed to a new page, click on the result link Alternatively, here is the direct link to view the result Choose your exam date and login using PID, password View and download the result for future reference

As mentioned, the exam was conducted on May 25th, while the online application process ended on May 15th. Separately, the online application process for June session of ATMA exam has started online and the last date to submit applications is June 15th. The exam in June will be held on June 23rd while the admit card

ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.