Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released notifications for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2019 and General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) along with Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2019. The online application process for both the entrance examination has started and candidates can apply for the respective exam on MP PEB website - peb.mp.gov.in

While the application process for PAT 2019 began from May 30th and the last date to submit applications is June 13th. Candidates further have the option of making changes to the submitted application till June 18th. On the other hand, the applications for GNTST and PNST can be submitted till June 16th and the last date for online corrections is June 20th.

PAT 2019 exam is scheduled for June 29th and 30th and it will be conducted in on Morning session from 9 am to 12 pm on the first day and in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm on the second day. Admit card for the exam will be released few days prior to the exam on the MP PEB website.

The examination for GNTST and PNST will be conducted on July 7th in two morning and afternoon sessions. Candidates must hereby note that no applications will be considered by the MP board without UIDAI verification process. The admit card release update for both examinations will be made available on the MP PEB website as well as here in our announcements section once declared. Below are the direct links for both exam notifications.

PAT 2019 notification

GNTST and PNST exam notification