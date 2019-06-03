Telangana State LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 result has been declared on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 from the state can download the rank card from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, and check the result.

The 2019 TS SCHE LAWCET/PGLCET examination process is being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad. The online entrance exam was conducted on May 0tth, 2019. The university had released the answer keys for the exam on May 23rd, 2019.

Candidates can check the 2019 TS LAWCET/PGLCET result in this direct link.

The TS CHE conducts LAWCET and PGLCET examination for admission into regular LLB course (3 years and 5 years) and LLM course (2 years) for academic year 2019-20. Now that the result has been declared, candidates can expect the details of the counselling process to be released.

How to access the TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 result: