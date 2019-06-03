Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is expected to declare the April 2019 Diploma examination results in the next few days, according to reports. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, intradote.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. Some reports are suggesting that the results are already out; however, the website does not reflect any update.

TNDTE had conducted the diploma examination in the month of June for all the semesters. The result is expected to declared in the first half of the month of June 2019. The examinations are conducted twice in a year, once in October and once in April.

Here is how to check the TNDTE October Diploma result: