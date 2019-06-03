TNDTE April 2019 result to be declared soon; check at tndte.gov.in
The result is scheduled to be declared in the first half of the month of June and reports are coming out that the result will be declared in the next few days.
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is expected to declare the April 2019 Diploma examination results in the next few days, according to reports. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, intradote.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. Some reports are suggesting that the results are already out; however, the website does not reflect any update.
TNDTE had conducted the diploma examination in the month of June for all the semesters. The result is expected to declared in the first half of the month of June 2019. The examinations are conducted twice in a year, once in October and once in April.
Here is how to check the TNDTE October Diploma result:
- Visit the TNDTE website.
- Click on the link to check the result on the home page.
- Enter the registration number and click on the relevant scheme and click on ‘Go’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference