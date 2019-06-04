IIT Roorkee which conducted this year’s Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2019 has released the answer keys on its website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 27th and the answer keys for both paper I and paper II have been released. Further, candidates can raise objections over the answer keys at candidate portal till 5 pm tomorrow on June 5th.

The conducting authority has also provided question papers for exam in both English and Hindi language for the students along with the answer keys. While answer keys can be accessed directly from the JEE homepage, in order to raise objections, “the candidates may visit Candidate Portal - cportal.jeeadv.ac.in for any Rebuttal/Feedback before June 05, 2019 upto 5:00 PM.”

Direct links for answer keys along with question papers in both English and Hindi have been provided here:

Paper I : English - Hindi - Answer Key

Paper II : English - Hindi - Answer Key

The JEE Advanced 2019 examination for admissions to the prestigious IIT colleges was conducted in two shifts, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The application process for the IIT Advanced ended on May 9th; however, candidates from Odisha got an extended deadline due to the Cyclone Fani.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and should have been placed in the top 245,000 rank to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The candidates must have at least appeared for the Class XIIth exam and maximum two consecutive attempts is allowed per candidate.