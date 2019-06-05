Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the preliminary examination result for the 2019 recruitment of AAO on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Office for various departments can check LIC’s official website, licindia.in, to access the result.

The results have been declared separately for various departments. A total number of 72 candidates made it to the Main exam under CA, 41 for Rajbhasha, 3217 for IT, 18 for Acturial, and 8433 for Generalist department.

Candidates can access the preliminary examination results in this direct link under the ‘Result of Preliminary Examination - LIC AAO 2019’ section of the page.

LIC had conducted the preliminary examination on May 4th and May 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. LIC will be releasing the details of the main exam in the near future.

LIC is conducting the 2019 AAO or Assistant Administrative Officer recruitment drive for a total 590 vacancies. The application process for the exam started on March 2nd and went on until March 22nd, 2019. Candidates who clear the prelim exam will qualify for the Main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2019.