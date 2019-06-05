Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Computer-Based Aptitude Test for the 2018 recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician today, June 5th, 2019. Candidates can check their respective marks and their qualification status at the official RRB regional websites.

The RRB notification released along with the result states, “The RRB wise list of candidates shortlisted for Document Verification for Assistant Loco Pilot and various Technician posts will be published separately by the respective RRBs within few days. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites to view the list of shortlisted candidates for document verification.”

All the candidates can check their Test Battery wise T-Score, Composite T-score, Score out of 30 (30 % weightage for ALP Merit ) and the qualifying status of candidates who have appeared in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) at this direct link.

This is the third stage of the recruitment drive for the 2018 Group C ALP-Technician. The first stage was conducted in the months of July and August 2018 and second stage was conducted in January 2019. All the candidates who cleared both the exams appeared for the aptitude test from May 10th to May 21st, 2019 and now the results are out.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.