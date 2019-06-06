JNTU Hyderabad is expected to declare the EAMCET 2019 results next week, according to several reports. The EAMCET results for both the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been delayed due to Telangana state’s Intermediate result re-verification process, the result of which was declared on May 27th. Once the result of EAMCET is declared, it can be accessed at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Meanwhile, AP EAMCET 2019 result, which was also delayed due to the reverification, was declared on June 4th. The NewIndianExpress.com spoke to Prod N Yadaiah, TS EAMCET convenor and registrar, JNTU-H who said, “We are still awaiting some more data from BIE. We are expecting it by tomorrow. Once we receive that, we will need a couple of days to process the results by giving 25 per cent weightage to Intermediate marks.”

The report adds that TS Board of Intermediate Education has sought more time to send the data. The result of around 900 students are yet to be processed and BIE might require 2 more days to process them and send it to JNTU, Hyderabad.

Many students from AP and Telangana give the EAMCET exams from both the states and choose to study in the colleges based on the wherever they end up securing better marks. With AP EAMCET already declaring the result and TS taking more time, students are reportedly concerned if it would affect them in taking admissions in the best possible college.

Vice Chairman of TSCHE, Prof. Venkata Ramana, however, said that there is no need to be panic. He said, “No student will be put to disadvantage. Parents and students should not panic as we have ample time to release the results and conduct counselling. As per the academic schedule, the classes will commence from August 1st.”

EAMCET exams are conducted for admissions into professional courses related to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy for all the colleges and institutions providing relevant courses in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This year due to goofups in the Intermediate result of Telangana state, the state had to reverify results of around 3 lakh students which has delayed the EAMCET results in both the states.